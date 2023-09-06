Former Hearts of Oak youngster Bernard Obuo expresses admiration for Manchester City

Former Hearts of Oak prodigy, Bernard Obuo, has expressed a desire to play for Manchester City, the current European Champions.

The gifted winger mutually parted ways with the Phobians at the end of the previous season, leaving him without a club at the moment. Obuo's desire for more playing time in the following season led to his decision to leave.

Bernard Obuo stated that his ultimate goal is to wear the jersey of Manchester City, the current UEFA Champions League champions, in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM.

He declared his unwavering support for the team and his faith in his abilities, thinking that with dedication and hard work, he may eventually achieve his dream.

“I have been a staunch supporter of Manchester City and it is my dream to play for them in the future. I have the talent and I believe if I work hard I will be able to accomplish my aim” he said.

Obuo enjoyed great success while playing with Hearts of Oak, winning two FA Cups and the Ghana Premier League between 2020 and 2023.