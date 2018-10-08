Former Hearts striker Kwame Kizito ready to join any GPL side

Former Hearts of Oak striker Kwame Kizito says he is ready to join any club in Ghana after terminating his contract with Libyan side Al Ittihad.

Kizito left Hearts of Oak to join the Red and White lads on a three-year deal during the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old hitman scored seven goals in his 12 appearances for the club and helped them to win the Libyan Cup, but due to political turmoil in the country he has cancelled his deal with the club.

”I personally terminated my contract with Al Ittihad due to unrest in the country. The atmosphere at various stadia is mostly terrifying, fight here and there including players at times, playing away matches is very difficult due to security issues, it wasn’t safe for me and I decided to terminate my contract” revealed told Kumasi Fox Fm.

Kizito admitted his representatives have been listening to offers and will be ready for a domestic move if it is good.

‘’I have offers from aboard but my agent is in charge and will listen to offers if deemed good,’’ he added.

The 22 year old before leaving the shores of Ghana helped the Black Stars B to WAFU triumph last year.

He was also on the radar of Kumasi Asante Kotoko before opting to join the Libyan outfit.