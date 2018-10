Ghana youth international Abdul Halik Hudu continues to weave his magic in Sweden after providing two assists for Hammarby's U19 side.

The former Inter Allies player was crucial in the 9-2 win over Örebro U19 in the Swedish U19 League.

The youngster played the entire duration for Hammarby exhibiting impressive performance aiding his side to a comfortable win.

Hammarby U19 are now 2nd on the U19 League log with 22 points after 11 matches played so far.