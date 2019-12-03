Former Inter Allies midfielder Samuel Bekoe joins Sierra Leone side FC Johansen

Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Bekoe has joined Sierra Leonean top flight side FC Johansen.

The former Inter Allies player joins the club on a free transfer after leaving the Ghanaian side.

Bekoe spent three seasons with the Eleven is to One boys before leaving to join FC Johansen.

He was unveiled at the club this week and has already started training with the club.

FC Johansen is was founded in 2004 and is based in the city of Freetown. The club is run by the SLFA president Isha Johansen and her Norwegian husband Arne Birger Johansen.