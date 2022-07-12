Former Inter Milan star Sulley Muntari reveals desire to help the Black Stars

Midfielder Sulley Muntari says he is ready to serve the nation if he is invited to the Black Stars.

The 37-year-old has not played for Ghana since he was sacked from camp at the 2014 World Cup, alongside Kevin-Prince Boateng, for misconduct.

A commission of inquiry into Ghana's poor display at the World Cup in Brazil ordered the midfielder to render a public apology for his conduct.

Muntari has since apologized but he is yet to make a return to the national team.

“Ghana even if I’m in my crutches today and they call me to come help, I’ll definitely run and go. Even if I can’t play, I’ll sit there and contribute,” he told Kwabena Yeboah on GTV Sports+’s Sports Highlights show on Monday.

Sulley Muntari had a good short-term with Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak, where he helped the Phobians win the FA Cup and the President Cup.

The veteran midfielder scored a goal and provided three assists in the just ended campaign.

The Black Stars have qualified for the 2022 World Cup and have been drawn against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.