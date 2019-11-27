Former international Willie Klutse kicks against proposed penalty kicks in Ghana league

Inter Allies technical director Willie Klutse has kicked against the proposed introduction of penalty kicks in the local league.

Talks to introduce the sudden death on the domestic front has sparked widespread debate in the West African nation.

But former Ghana international Willie Klutse insists the move will be counter-productive.

"I don't know the debate that went on at the meeting but I can tell you there's no curse on Ghana concerning penalty kicks, it's a problem all over the world," he told Kingdom FM.

"We should let our coaches add it to their training programs and that's all.

"Introducing penalty shootout in our leagues won't do us any good but will only serve as entertainment and would cause problems for the league because controlling the fans and security at certain venues will be difficult especially at the lower divisions," he added.

This comes after widespread reports suggested that that the Executive Council and the clubs in the top-flight had agreed on the move after Monday's meeting.

According to the reports the Ghana FA Executive Council have agreed with clubs across all the leagues to adopt penalty kicks to award points in case of drawn games in the leagues.

This is one of the many measures to address Ghana's abysmal penalty record in competitions.

According to statistics gathered Ghana has only converted 65% of all penalty kicks we have been involved in.