Former Ivory Coast coach Jean-Louis Gasset takes charge at Marseille

Jean-Louis Gasset, the former manager of Ivory Coast who was relieved of his duties during the Africa Cup of Nations, is set to ink a four-month contract with French club Marseille on Tuesday.

Gasset will step into the shoes of Gennaro Gattuso until the season's end, at which point Marseille is anticipated to explore other managerial options, with Christophe Galtier being prominently considered.

Gasset, along with his support staff, will be present on the sidelines for Marseille's Thursday fixture against FC Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League, marking his debut with the club.

His primary objectives will include advancing in the Europa League and rejuvenating the team's league performance, which has veered significantly off track, leaving them eight points adrift of European qualification spots.

Gasset's appointment signifies the fourth managerial change for Marseille this season, succeeding Marcelino, Jacques Abardonado, and Gattuso.

On a personal note, Gasset aims to move past the disappointment of his tenure with Ivory Coast.

His departure during the AFCON followed a lacklustre group stage performance, despite the team qualifying for the knockout rounds but finishing third in their group.

Following Gasset's exit, Ivory Coast triumphed in the tournament under his assistant coach Emerse FaÃ©, who has since been appointed as the permanent head coach.