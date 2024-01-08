Former Karela United defender Kwaku Osei ecstatic about joining  Medeama

Medeama SC's new signing Kwaku Osei has openly expressed his joy and excitement about joining the prestigious club.

The highly-rated defender, who recently inked a three-year deal that binds him to the Yellow and Mauve until 2027, is set to make a significant impact on the team's defensive lineup.

Overflowing with enthusiasm, Osei shared his sentiments with medeamasc.org, saying, "Medeama is a great club, and I’m happy to be part of this team. I already feel at home, having been warmly welcomed by the coaches, my teammates, and everyone at the club. It's time to get down to business and contribute my quota to the success of the team. It’s a fantastic platform for me, and I hope to make it count."

The former Karela United player's delight is palpable, and his eagerness to contribute to Medeama FC's success is a promising sign for the fans.

With his wealth of experience and defensive prowess, Osei is poised to bring not only stability but also healthy competition to the squad, addressing the team's recent challenges.

Having commenced training with the group, Osei is now eligible for selection in the Premier League.

The Tarkwa-based side are hoping to bounce back after their defeat to Skyy FC in the round of 32 of the 20223/24 MTN FA Cup.