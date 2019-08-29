Former Karela United star Solomon Sarfo Taylor scores debut goal for Vendsyysel FF in heavy Danish Cup win

Solomon Sarfo Taylor climbed off the bench to grab his debut goal for Vendsyysel FF in their 9-0 trouncing of lower side Kjellerup IF in the Danish Cup on Wednesday night.

The Ghanaian youngster, who joined the European outfit from Karela United, was introduced into the game in the 46th minute after replacing Ali Messaoud.

The prodigy announced his presence with his first goal for the side in the 71st minute at the Bjerget Stadium as they advanced in the Danish Cup.

He received the ball on the right, dribbled past his opponent and fired a bullet at goal.

The goalkeeper got his hand on it, but he couldn't stop the young Ghanaian from scoring his first goal in the Vendsyssel FF jersey.

The impressive performance of the 21-year-old will boost his confidence at the club.

Vendsyysel FF will take on Vejle Boldklub in their next encounter in the Cup match on September 10 with the game taken place at the North Energy Arena.