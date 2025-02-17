Former King Faisal star Zubairu Ibrahim nets seventh goal of the season in Partizan’s dominant win over OFK Beograd

Ghanaian forward Zubairu Ibrahim continued his fine form, scoring his seventh goal of the season as Partizan Belgrade cruised to a commanding victory over OFK Beograd at the Stadion Partizan in the Serbian top-flight league.

Partizan took an early lead through Aldo Kalulu in the 3rd minute before Bibras Natcho doubled the advantage from the penalty spot in the 16th minute.

Nemanja Nikolic added a third in the 36th minute, giving the home side a comfortable 3-0 lead at halftime.

OFK Beograd pulled one back in the 52nd minute with a penalty converted by Nikola Knezevic, but Zubairu Ibrahim sealed the victory for Partizan with a well-taken goal in the 76th minute, ensuring a dominant win.

The 20-year-old forward has now netted seven times in 20 appearances for Partizan this season. Before joining the Serbian giants, Ibrahim impressed at Jedinstvo U, where he scored 13 goals in just 12 appearances.

His performances continue to highlight his potential as a rising star, and he remains a key player in Partizan’s attacking setup this season.