Former King Faisal striker Kwame Peprah pays tribute to Kerala Blasters after exit

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah has paid an emotional tribute to Kerala Blasters following his confirmed departure from the Indian Super League club.

The 24-year-old announced his exit via social media after the expiration of his two-year contract, bringing to an end a productive stint in Kochi.

Peprah joined the Blasters in August 2023 and featured prominently across two seasons, delivering consistent attacking performances.

In his farewell message, the former King Faisal and Orlando Pirates forward thanked the club, supporters, and the people of India for their unwavering support.

“Thank you so much for an unforgettable two years in Kochi,” Peprah posted. “The incredible atmosphere will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

He added that while his time with the club has ended for now, he remains “a part of the yellow army at heart” and did not rule out a future return.

Peprah made 43 appearances in all competitions for Kerala Blasters, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists.

His powerful forward play and goal-scoring ability made him a key figure in the Blasters' attack and earned him widespread admiration in the league.

Prior to his move to India, Peprah played in South Africa’s top flight with Orlando Pirates and had a loan spell with Maritzburg United.