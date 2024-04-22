Former Kotoko and AshGold defender Eric Donkor exposes match-fixing solicitation

Former Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold defender Eric Donkor has come forward with shocking revelations about being approached to manipulate a match during his time with Asante Kotoko.

Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM, Eric Donkor disclosed that he had been solicited to influence a game, despite his steadfast refusal to engage in such illicit activities.

Recalling the incident, Donkor stated, "During my playing days, I remember being approached to personally fix a match. It involved a team that was in the relegation zone and was an away game for Kotoko, but I declined. I'm sure they reached out to a few other players as well. I made it clear that I wasn't interested, so I didn't engage with them much. Integrity is paramount to me, and those who know me personally can attest to that."

Donkor further expressed his concerns about the prevalence of match manipulation in the league, highlighting instances where betting companies sponsor specific teams and players face physical assaults after matches.

He emphasized, "It's alarming to see betting companies supporting league teams. Why should that be the case? Corporate bodies aim to profit from their sponsorships, inevitably influencing these teams."

Donkor concluded by shedding light on the disturbing trend of physical assaults targeting players due to bribery-related issues. Drawing a parallel with the Italian league, where players earn millions of euros, he underscored the stark contrast in player earnings in the Ghana Premier League, where the average income is less than GH¢600.