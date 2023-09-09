GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Former Kotoko captain Ahmed Adams rejoins Berekum Chelsea

Published on: 09 September 2023
Former captain of Asante Kotoko, Ahmed Nuhu Adams has joined Berekum Chelsea ahead of the upcoming season. 

The veteran centre-back joins his former club as the Blues prepare ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Adams previously played for Berekum Chelsea after leaving the Porcupine Warriors.

The former Kotoko star has rich experience in the domestic league, having already had two stints with Chelsea.

Adams also spent time abroad, where he played for Al Shoala in Saudi Arabia, Flat Earth in Spain and KFA in Malaysia.

Berekum Chelsea will begin the season with a game against Bibiani Goldstars.

