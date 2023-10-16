Former Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong applauds improved performance in victory over Aduana FC

Former Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong praised the club for their recent victory over Aduana FC, highlighting an improved performance compared to their previous match.

Frimpong drew a comparison between Friday's performance and their 1-0 win over Accra Lions. Although the scoreline remained the same in their victory against Aduana FC, Frimpong believed that Kotoko displayed a better performance against the former champions.

"To me, it is an improved performance from Kotoko as compared to the game against Accra Lions last week," Frimpong who was at the Baba Yara Stadium said.

This win marked a significant turnaround for Kotoko, putting an end to their seven-game winless streak in Kumasi. The pivotal moment in the match occurred just after the half-hour mark when Kalo Ouattara rose high to head home a well-delivered cross from Richmond Nii Lamptey. It was Ouattara's second goal of the season, following his match-winner in Kotoko's victory over Accra Lions.

The lone goal proved to be the difference in the tightly contested game, securing three crucial points for Asante Kotoko and breaking their home winless streak in the league.

The victory also marked back-to-back league wins for Kotoko, a feat they hadn't achieved since November 2022.