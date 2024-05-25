Former Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong cautions against underestimating Hearts of Oak ahead of Super Clash

Former Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has urged his former team not to underestimate Hearts of Oak in the highly anticipated Super Clash on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite both clubs enduring a challenging 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign, the encounter remains a crucial one, with bragging rights and significant league points at stake.

Currently, Kotoko sits in 10th place, while Hearts of Oak languishes in 12th, both outside the top four.

In a recent interview with Takoradi-based Connect FM, Frimpong warned the Porcupine Warriors against complacency.

"Any of the teams can be relegated and because of the bragging rights, they will give their all on the day," he emphasized.

"The players will come into the game with a lot of determination."

Frimpong acknowledged Kotoko's slight advantage due to their current standing and recent form but stressed that the nature of these derbies means anything can happen.

"Games involving the two sides are always difficult, but this time, Kotoko looks favorite based on their last three games’ performance as compared to Hearts of Oak," he noted.

He also advised Kotoko to maintain their composure, particularly in front of goal.

"They need to keep their composure in front of goal. I have watched them and they create a lot but for their composure, they would have scored more," Frimpong said. "When most people expect Kotoko to beat Hearts of Oak in Kumasi is when the latter shows up and delivers."

The much-anticipated match, known for its intense rivalry and passionate fanbase, is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT at the Baba Yara Stadium. Both teams will be looking to revive their season with a victory in this crucial fixture.