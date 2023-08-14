Former Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong open to rejoining club

Former captain of Asante Kotoko Amos Frimpong has stated his willingness to rejoin the team and help them in any capacity if given the chance.

Frimpong featured for the Porcupine Warriors between 2011 and 2019 while winning a number of trophies but left to join Guinean club Kaloum.

The former BA Stars player served as captain for Kotoko replacing Yaw frimpong who left for TP Mazembe in 2012 and went on to become an essential figure for the Kumasi-based club winning the hewarts of many fans.

However, he is willing to serve the club despite playing active football at the age of 31.

When discussing the club's newly formed Interim Management Committee (IMC), which was established by Otumfuo after the dissolution of the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management and Board due to the expiration of their term, Frimpong said, he would deliver for his former club anytime he is called upon.

“At the moment I am still active, I haven’t given up on football. Any position I will be given, I will not hesitate to come and share my experience, if I am called upon to come and help the club,” he told Citi FM.

Frimpong also exhorted the fans to make it a routine to attend games and support the club in the upcoming season.