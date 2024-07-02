Former Kotoko captain Danlad denies rift with coach Ogum

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has refuted rumours of a strained relationship with head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Danlad recently departed the club after his contract expired, following a seven-year tenure.

Last season, there was speculation of a rift between the former team captain and the coach.

However, in a recent interview, Danlad dismissed these claims, insisting on a positive relationship with Ogum.

"I have no issues with Coach Prosper Narth Ogum," he told Kumasi-based Pure FM. "In fact, he's the one who chose me to captain Asante Kotoko. He's been very supportive."

Kotoko finished the season in 6th place with 49 points and have since parted ways with 21 players, including Danlad.

Danlad joined Kotoko Kotoko in 2016 as a teenager and won multiple trophies with the club under various coaches.

Initially, he struggled to break into the first team, spending loan spells with Berekum Chelsea and King Faisal.

Over time, he established himself as the primary goalkeeper for the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.

His exceptional performances earned him call-ups to all of Ghana’s national teams, including the U17, U20, U23, Black Galaxies, and Black Stars.

However, the last two seasons were difficult for the young goalkeeper as he seemed to have lost the trust of coach Prosper Ogum, who preferred goalkeeper Frederick Asare.