Former Kotoko captain Nii Adjei backs club to beat Hearts of Oak

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei is confident that his former club will beat Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Both teams have been struggling with form lately in the Ghana Premier League ahead of the game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Porcupine Warriors recently lost to Berekum Chelsea, while Hearts of Oak succumbed to a narrow defeat to Aduana FC.

"Even though neither Kotoko nor Hearts are playing at their peak right now, their rivalry will always be fascinating," said Adjei.

"On the day of the game, everyone will witness how the supporters turn out in large numbers to support their players. I'll say as a Kotoko supporter that Kotoko is the favourite to win this game."

Adjei emphasised that form guides typically have no bearing on games involving both teams.

"The team that plays with aggression and doesn't hesitate to take risks typically wins. As a former player and Kotoko fan, I hope Kotoko prevails on Sunday."

Kotoko defeated Hearts of Oak in the first round in a thrilling encounter that ended 3-2.