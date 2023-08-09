Former Kotoko captain Richard Boadu thrilled about move to Al Ahly SC

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Richard Boadu, has shared his excitement after completing a move to Libyan outfit Al Ahly SC.

The defensive midfielder, known for his tough-tackling style, recently made the switch from the Ghana Premier League to the Libyan side.

Boadu expressed his enthusiasm for joining Al Ahly and emphasised the benefits of experiencing a different football environment.

He stated, "I’m happy with the move, a change of environment helps you to get experience from other countries."

Having already commenced training with Al Ahly SC, Boadu is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming season. His robust defensive skills and determination are likely to contribute significantly to the team's performance.

Beginning his football journey with Kotoko's youth side, Boadu's return to the club in September 2021 marked a turning point in his career.

His instrumental role played a significant part in Kotoko's victory in the Ghana Premier League during the 2021/2022 season.

Recognising his exceptional qualities, Boadu was appointed club captain at the start of the 2022–2023 season, owing to his unwavering commitment and exceptional performances on the field.