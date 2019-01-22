Former Kotoko chairman Simms Kofi Mensah has died

Former Asante Kotoko chairman, Simms Kofi Mensah, has died on Tuesday.

According to local reports, the veteran sports administrator passed on following a short illness.

Mensah, an electrical engineer by profession, was chairman of the Porcupine Warriors from 1979 to 1981, with former President Kufuor, as Board Chairman.

He led the team to finals of the African Champions League which they lost to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The following year Yaw Bawuah took over as chairman and won the African Cup.

A few years ago, SWAG honoured him with a Lifetime Achievement award alongside Promotethene Freeman Kwame.

He was adjudged SWAG Chairman of the Year for 1982.