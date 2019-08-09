GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Former Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor wishes Ashantigold well in Africa

Published on: 09 August 2019

Former Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akonnor has sent best wishes to Ashantigold as they begin their CAF Confederation Cup campaign this weekend. 

The Miners travel to Equatorial Guinea to play FA Cup holders Akonangui FC in the preliminary stages of the competition.

Akonnor, who left Ashantigold for Kotoko took to social media to wish his former club the best stating," this is our time to show we are capable."

His tweet raised a few eyebrows especially with Asante Kotoko also in action this weekend and the club which happens to be his past immediate team.

 

However in an earlier tweet, the former Black Stars captain urged fans of Kotoko to show their support for the club as they take on Kano Pillars on Sunday.

Fans are torn over the loyalty of C.K Akonnor with many Asante Kotoko supporters feeling the manner in which he and the club parted was wasn't the best.

Akonnor led Asante Kotoko to the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup last season before helping the club win the GFA NC Special Competition.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments