Former Kotoko coach Malik Jabir advises C.K Akunor to be submissive

Former coach of Asante Kotoko Malik Jabir has sent some words of advise to new trainer of the club C.K Akunor.

Charles Kwabla Akunor signed a three year deal as the new coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Monday after Paa Kwesi Fabin resigned last month.

According to Malik Jabir, the Kotoko job comes with loads of pressure but tells Akunor to be submissive to his bosses and especially the fans of the club.

“C K Akunnor remains the favourite coach to handle Kotoko at the moment,” he told Ghanacrusader radio. “My advise to him is that, Kotoko is a traditional club with a lot of demands, he should be submissive to the management and the fans”.

Coach C.K Akunor is expected to win trophies at the club following his steady rise in the local league after helping Ashantigold place second in the fist round of the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

Before that, he had helped Dreams FC finish fifth in their maiden season in the domestic top flight.

“Kotoko should be realistic in their decisions, setting target for CK wouldn’t be the best.They should just tell him to build a strong team,” Jabir said of getting a target for Akunor.

Asante Kotoko meanwhile, have tasked Akunor to win any of the continental championship for the club as his main target.