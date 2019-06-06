Former Kotoko coach Michael Osei confident Ghana can win AFCON 2019

Assistant coach of the Black Meteors, Michael Osei is pleading with the public to end the spread of negativity around the Black Stars as the team seeks to end the country's drought at the Nations Cup.

Ghana is chasing a fifth elusive AFCON title after 37 years, but many football fans doubt if the current team can win the tournament in Egypt later this month.

However, the ex-Asante Kotoko gaffer is confident the Black Stars will make history in Egypt.

“We are favourite for the Afcon. Ghanaians should say positive words to the Black Stars instead of the negative thoughts,” Osei told New Mecury FM.

“Even your own son or daughter if you say negative things to, it eventually become a curse on him or her. We should also respect the coach.”

Coach Kwesi Appiah and the team are in Dubai for pre-AFCON training with the team expected to move to Egypt in a fortnight time.

The 23-man squad for the competition will be named on June 10.