Former Kotoko coach Michael Osei meets Dauda Mohammed after sparkling for Vitesse Arnhem against PEC Zwolle

Ex-Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei met his former player Dauda Mohammed after excelling in Vitesse Arnhem's big win over Pec Zwolle on Sunday.

The Ghana U-23 assistant coach watched the striker dazzle and score as Vitesse thrashed PEC 4-1 in the Eridevisie on Sunday.

Mohammed, who is on-loan from Anderlecht has been sensational for the Dutch side since joining in January.

Inspired by Michael Osei, who was watching in the stands the Ghanaian attacker scored the third of Arnhem's four goals on the day.

Dauda has now scored three league goals since joining Vitesse on loan from Anderlecht in the winter transfer window.

After the game, he caught up with Michael Osei who is in Europe for a two week refresher course.

It is also understood, the ex-Kotoko gaffer is scouting players for the Black Meteors final AFCON U-23 qualifier against Algeria.