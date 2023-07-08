Former Kotoko coach urges Ghanaian clubs to embrace science over spirituality

Former Asante Kotoko coach Aboubakar Outarra has urged Ghanaian clubs to abandon seeking spiritual assistance from 'mallams' and instead focus on improving their games scientifically.

Outarra, who currently serves as the technical director for Wydad Club Athletic, believes that Ghanaian clubs need to embrace the technical aspects of the game in order to achieve success in inter-continental competitions.

Ghanaian clubs have struggled to perform in international tournaments, with the last continental trophy won by a Ghanaian club dating back to 2004 when Hearts of Oak clinched the CAF Confederations Cup.

Outarra believes that reliance on spiritual assistance is a myth that hinders progress and leads to failures.

"I am a Muslim who prays five times a day but I haven't seen anywhere in the Quran suggesting that you use the Quran and follow certain spiritual directions in order to achieve your goal as a football team," Outarra stated during an interview with Accra-based Onua FM.

"Football is technical. It is about training and money. Without investing money, nothing can be achieved."

Outarra emphasized the importance of proper planning, organization, and diligent training in football. He also called for the government of Ghana to prioritize investment in football and fully involve itself in the sport. He highlighted the availability of resources and the dedicated sports channels that attract sponsors, emphasising the need for government support.

"Thankfully, the materials to achieve success are all available. There are special channels dedicated solely to sports, which attract sponsors," Outarra said. "The government must be fully involved in sports, particularly football."

Medeama and Dreams will represent Ghana in the Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively.