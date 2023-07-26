Former Kotoko defender Amos Frimpong warns Dreams FC against threat of Milo FC

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Amos Frimpong has cautioned Dreams FC to expect a difficult game against Guinean side Milo FC in their first CAF Confederation Cup match.

Dreams FC, who are making their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup, will take on fellow debutants Milo FC de Kankan of Guinea in the first preliminary round of the competition.

Frimpong, who currently plies his trade in Guinea for top tier side CI Kamsar has advised the Ghanaian FA Cup champions to be wary of their opponents.

“They have quality. So, if Dreams FC want to advance to the next stage of the competition, they have to prepare well.

"Dreams FC can get a good result against them because they will be playing that game in Conakry which is not Milo's favourite grounds.

“In terms of football, they are a very good side and very gifted just like Ghana. Their style of play is quite similar to that of ours in Ghana but they are more aggressive,” Frimpong told Kessben FM.

The first preliminary round is scheduled to take place from 18 to 20 August for the first leg matches and 25 to 27 August for the second leg encounters.

Dreams will make the trip to Guinea for the first leg before coming home to host Milo at the Accra Sports Stadium in the second leg.

The winner of the tie will face either of AS Douanes (Niger) and Kallon FC (Sierra Leone) in the second preliminary round for a spot in the group stage.

By Suleman Asante