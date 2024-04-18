Former Kotoko defender calls for salary reduction amidst club's struggles

Former Kotoko defender Osei Kwame Junior has urged the management of the club to consider reducing players' salaries in light of their recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghanaian giants have endured a difficult period, suffering six defeats in their last seven league matches and earning just a single point during this challenging stretch. This downturn in form has seen Kotoko transition from title contenders to fighting for survival in the league.

In response to the team's poor performance, Osei Kwame Junior has proposed salary reductions for players as a means to instill greater seriousness and commitment.

“I think it’s time management reduces the salary of these players. They are over-pampered. The lowest-paid player in Kotoko takes home GHS 2,000 who happens to be a junior player who is also a student”

“I believe when their salaries are reduced they put in seriousness. On Sunday, we play Samartex and I’m telling them we can’t afford to lose that match at home (Baba Yara stadium)”

“I understand the supporter’s plight, we are angry because we need good results going forward. Sack all lazy players from the club. Even if the coach gets sacked, the players should bear in mind that there will be a total overhaul in the playing body. We need quality players in Kotoko if we want to win the league” he added.

With Kotoko set to face league leaders Samartex followed by champions Medeama SC, the former defender emphasised the significance of securing positive results in these upcoming fixtures to reverse the team's fortunes.