Former Kotoko defender Eric Donkor attributes corruption in Ghana football to low wages

Former Asante Kotoko defender Eric Donkor has shed light on the concerning issue of corruption in Ghana football, attributing it to the low wages paid to players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Donkor, who recently disclosed being approached to manipulate a match during his playing days, emphasized the prevalence of corruption in the league. He highlighted instances of physical assaults targeting players due to bribery-related issues, drawing a parallel with the Italian league where players earn substantially higher salaries.

"In our league, it's common to hear about instances of physical assault involving specific players due to bribery-related issues," Donkor stated. "It happens in the Italian league, where players are paid millions of euros. Imagine how much more prevalent it could be in the GPL, where players make an average of less than GH¢600."

The revelation adds weight to ongoing discussions about the need to address corruption and improve conditions for players in Ghanaian football.

Donkor's insights come at a time when Ghanaian football authorities are grappling with various issues, including match-fixing allegations and the overall integrity of the sport.

A few seasons ago, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) took a bold step through the Disciplinary Committee to demote AshantiGold and Inter Allies for alleged match manipulation underscoring the canker which has marred the game.

During his tenure at Asante Kotoko, Donkor experienced both success and challenges, winning the Ghana FA Cup title twice and securing the Ghana Premier League championship three times.