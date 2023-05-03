Former Kotoko defender Ismail Abdul-Ganiyu urges players to continue pushing for GPL title

Former Asante Kotoko captain Ismail Abdul-Ganiyu has entreated current players of the club not to relent in their title chase despite the difficulties the team have encountered so far.

With five matches left to wrap up the season, the defending champions are sixth on the league log and eight points behind Aduana Stars who sit top of the table with 51 points and would have to embark on a miraculous mission to leapfrog the teams above to defend the title.

However, the TP Mazembe defender who led the team to glory last season is confident, the players have got what it takes to win the prestigious trophy. He is therefore calling on them to work hard in order to retain the title.

“It's not easy but they should push hard and fight for the league because Asante Kotoko is like a religion. It is their time to do something. They shouldn’t give up. You have to struggle before you can achieve something good. They should fight hard and take the trophy back to Manhyia,” Ganiyu stated in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com.

The Porcupine Warriors who are without a win in their previous two matches are hoping to bounce back when they engage Bibiani Gold Stars on Sunday.