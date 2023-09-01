Former Kotoko defender Maxwell Agyemang joins Karela United

Karela United have completed the acquisition of former Asante Kotoko defender Maxwell Agyemang, as reported by local media.

The talented centre-back has inked a two-year contract with Karela United, following a mandatory medical examination conducted on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Agyemang's move to Karela United comes as a free transfer after his contract with Asante Kotoko was terminated weeks ago.

Despite his impressive form during the last season, Agyemang was deemed surplus to requirements at Asante Kotoko, sparking significant interest from multiple clubs in the domestic league.

While being heavily linked to clubs such as RTU, Dreams FC, and Bofoakwa Tano, Karela United are said to have secured his signature for the next two years.

He joined Asante Kotoko two seasons ago from the lower-tier side Wamanafo Mighty Royals, signing a three-year deal.

His contribution played a role in Kotoko's success in winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.