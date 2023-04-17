Former Kotoko defender Mohammed Awal backs club to win league

Former Asante Kotoko defender Mohammed Awal has expressed his confidence that the team can still win this season's Ghana Premier League despite their recent struggles.

The defending champions suffered a setback with a 3-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea, leaving them in fifth place on the table with 39 points, eight points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

However, Awal believes that winning the title is crucial to the success of the league and is backing his former club to make a comeback in the remaining matches.

“I don’t follow the league closely because I don’t usually make calls to Ghana, but I want Kotoko to win it. Kotoko without the title, the league will not be complete irrespective of the winner,” Awal told Ghanasportspage.com.

Kotoko will face Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, and Awal hopes they can bounce back from their recent defeat and close the gap on the league leaders.

The team will need to overtake Medeam, Hearts of Oak, and Bechem United to defend their title, and Awal is confident that they have what it takes to do so.