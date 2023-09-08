Former Kotoko forward Abdul Fatawu Safiu encourages Baba Rahman amid criticism

Former Asante Kotoko forward Abdul Fatawu Safiu has offered words of encouragement to Black Stars defender Baba Rahman, urging him to stay focused and not be swayed by criticism from fans.

Rahman was involved in Ghana's 2-1 win over the Central African Republic in their final Group E match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. However, his performance on the day led to criticism and abuse from some fans.

Despite the backlash, Safiu, in a tweet, urged Rahman to "keep your head up, bro." His message is a reminder that players should not be discouraged by criticism but should instead maintain their focus and continue doing their best for Ghana.

With the Black Stars set to face Liberia in a friendly match on September 12 at the Accra Sports Stadium, it remains to be seen whether Rahman will retain his place in the lineup or if there will be changes made by the coaching staff.