Former Kotoko forward Ahmed Toure joins Congolese giants AS Vita

Former Asante Kotoko striker Ahmed Simba Toure has joined Congolese giants AS Vita Club on a two year deal.

The Burkinabe attacker joined Vita Club from Asec Mimosa on Thursday, after fruitful negotiations in the last few days.

Toure has been outstanding for Ivorian side Asec Mimosa this season, scoring 12 goals in the Ligue 1 and four in this year's CAF Champions League.

The 31-year old joined Asec Mimosa from Ghanaian side Bechem United and in his first season, he bagged in 18 goals in the 13 league games.

He replaces striker Jean Marc-Makusu who left the club in March for Moroccan club RS Berkane.

Toure previously played for Africa Sports, CS Sfaxien, El Gouna and Asec Mimosa all on the continent.

He also had spells with Belgian side Lokeren.