Former Kotoko forward Fredrick Boateng joins Angolan side Desportivo da Huíla

Former Asante Kotoko striker Fredrick Boateng has joined Angolan Girabola side Clube Desportivo da Huíla.

The 25-year old joined the club founded in 1998 as they build a strong side for the upcoming season.

Boateng struggled to break into the Kotoko side since joining from Inter Allies in 2017.

His contract with the Porcupine Warriors was then terminated a year later.

The ex-Inter Allies striker previously played for Ebusua Dwarfs and Welwalo Adigrat.

Clube Desportivo da Huíla gained promotion to the topflight in 2012 and finished 3rd last season.

They open their season against Onze Bravo on August 16