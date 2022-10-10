Former Kotoko gaffer Prosper Ogum ruled out of Hearts of Oak coaching job

Prosper Narteh Ogum will not take the Hearts of Oak coaching job, according to the former Asante Kotoko coach's spokesperson.

Following the departure of Samuel Boadu, Ogum, who left Kotoko after winning the Ghana Premier League last season, has been linked with the top job at Hearts.

David Ocloo, Ogum's assistant at Kotoko, has been named assistant coach at Hearts of Oak, fueling speculation that the former WAFA boss is on his way to becoming the Phobians' new coach.

However, Asante Fokuo, Ogum's representative, says the Black Galaxies assistant coach is not joining Hearts of Oak.

"For now, coach Ogum wouldn't go to Hearts. He thinks the timing and atmosphere aren't good for him now. He is a professional coach and just left Kotoko so wouldn't want to join Hearts," he said on Onua TV.

"There are lots of clubs in Africa that are chasing and will accept an offer at an appropriate time."

Ogum signed a two-year contract with Kotoko but left after one season due to disagreements with management.