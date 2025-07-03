Former Kotoko goalie Fredrick Asare arrives in South Africa ahead of Durban City switch

Goalkeeper Fredrick Asare has arrived in South Africa ahead of his move to newly-promoted Premiership side Durban City FC.

The 26-year-old is expected to sign a contract with Durban City FC after completing the necessary formalities in the coming days.

Asare will undergo medical on Thursday before meeting the rest teammates. He will also resume training on Monday after the club name a new coach, with Gavin Hunt, top of their list.

The former Accra Lions shot-stopper left Asante Kotoko in June after leading the club to FA Cup success in his third season with the Reds.

"From the depth of my heart, I say a very big THANK YOU to His Royal Majesty, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, the management, teammates, and of course, the amazing supporters of this GREAT CLUB. I came here as a young boy, but after 3 wonderful years, this club has transformed me into into a warrior," wrote Asare as he left Kotoko.

"The honour of wearing the armband of this great club and leading the team to lift this year's FA Cup is a memory that will live with me forever. I will FOREVER remain one of you, and the great memories we have shared will be with me forever.

"I wish the club the the very best for the next season and the many seasons to come. This isn't a goodbye. FAAABULOUS; the greatest."