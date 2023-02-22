Former Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan pays tribute to 'humble and loving' Christian Atsu

Goalkeeper Felix Annan has paid a glowing tribute to childhood friend and former teammate Christian Atsu.

Atsu tragically died following a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023. The lifeless body of the former Newcastle United player was recovered 12 days after being trapped under rubble.

Annan has known Atsu since their childhood days and played together in the senior national team, and the ex-Kotoko goalkeeper remembers the winger for his charity works.

“I have never been the same since the earthquake hit Turkey. I’m in Black paying respect to a friend, someone I know and grew up since childhood. I just want to send my love and condolences to the family. I hope people will respect their privacy right now," he told Nafisa Fattal in an interview.

“I will always remember Atsu for his goodwill, his humility, his love for the poor,” he added.

“His charity works are amazing. It’s so sad he had to die at this age and in this manner. God knows best and may his soul rest in perfect peace.”