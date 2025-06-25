Former Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare set to join South African side Durban City

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare appears set to join South African side Durban City following the collapse of his contract negotiations at Kumasi.

Asare’s deal with Kotoko expired in June 2025 after lengthy talks failed over financial terms.

The 25â€‘yearâ€‘old keeper, who lost his starting spot to Mohamed Camara this past season and saw his playing time limited, has decided to pursue opportunities abroad.

While no official confirmation has yet come from either Durban City or the player, reliable sources suggest that Asare is closing in on a move to the South African club. If completed, the transfer would mark a fresh start for the ex-Kotoko captain in a new league.

Asare, known for his previous call-ups to the Black Stars and clean sheet record in 2024, would bring proven experience to Durban City’s squad.

He is expected to travel to South Africa later this week to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms.