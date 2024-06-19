Former Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad expresses gratitude after departure

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper and captain Ibrahim Danlad has expressed his gratitude and honour for his time at the club following his release.

Danlad is among 18 players departing the club as part of a significant squad overhaul.

In a heartfelt message, Danlad reflected on his journey with the Porcupine Warriors:

"An exciting journey comes to an end. It has been an honor playing for this great Club for 8 years and contributing to winning the Premier League, FA Cup, President Cup, most of the domestic cups, as well as competing in CAF championships."

Danlad joined Asante Kotoko in 2016 and has been a key figure in the team, winning various titles and individual awards. He made thirteen appearances for the club in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The goalkeeper has also had a distinguished international career, representing Ghana at the U17, U20, and U23 levels. He was a member of the Black Stars squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

As Danlad looks forward to new opportunities, his contributions and leadership at Asante Kotoko will be remembered by fans and teammates alike.