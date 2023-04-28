Former Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako charges Hughton to scout lower division players

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako has advised Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to look beyond the Ghana Premier League for some promising young players.

The 64-year-old took over as Black Stars coach last month with a doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifications after signing a 21-month contract.

Many people were surprised that his 25-man roster for the games did not include a single local player. Hughton, on the other hand, promised to keep an eye on the local game to inspire his future decisions, which he has done by watching various Ghana Premier League games in recent weeks.

According to Isaac Amoako, neglecting players from the lower levels would be a mistake because tournaments at that level could produce equally excellent players who could star for the national team.

“So far, he has done well. His commitment to watching the local league will help motivate the players but I will plead with him to watch the lower division leagues too”

“Hughton has got two assistant coaches, so it will be prudent for him to share tasks so they can monitor players in the Division One and other lower leagues as well,” he said.

Ghana will play their fifth match of the AFCON qualifiers for 2023 in June, aiming for a 24th appearance.