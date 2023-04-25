Former Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako happy with Chris Hughton's interest in GPL

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Isaac Amoako has commended Black Stars coach Chris Hughton for paying attention to the Ghana Premier League which he believes will give locally-based players the opportunity to be involved in the national team.

Hughton has been seen present at match venues during a number of Ghana Premier League matches to scout players for the Black Stars despite not including any in his initial call-up.

Hughton's scouting work, according to Amoako, now the goalkeepers' coach of Nsoatreman FC, will offer local players a fair chance during Black Stars call-ups.

“It’s very encouraging. I saw him in the stands when we (Nsoatreman FC) played Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium and I think that is the way to go by. Erstwhile Black Stars coaches watched the league but Hughton has been consistent and I think this is a big opportunity for local players to get into the national team,” he told Footballghana.

“I pray he gets some talents in his scouting activities so we can get four or five players in his squad in subsequent call ups.”

“Previously, the focus was on the foreign players but the narrative has changed under Hughton. Now players are being monitored and it gives us hope that definitely those playing at home will be given a chance. It will also give local players a fair opportunity in call ups.”