Former Kotoko goalkeeper Mohammed Alhassan laments club's declining standards

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Mohammed Alhassan has voiced concerns that the club is not performing at the same level as it did in the past.

Alhassan based his analysis on the team's recent seasons, where they failed to secure any silverware last season and have only managed to win two out of their five games in the current season.

In an interview with Kessben FM, the former Ghanaian goalkeeper expressed his belief that Asante Kotoko's standards have regrettably fallen. He cited the absence of top-class players in the current lineup as a significant factor.

"Kotoko's standard has fallen because they can't boast of any top player as compared to previous years. Kotoko had top players like Charles Taylor, Stephen Oduro, Nana Arhin Duah, and others, who drew fans to the stadium. However, the narrative has changed this time. If the team had acquired experienced players, they could have attracted more fans to the stadium," he said.

Alhassan reminisced about his playing days, particularly with Bofoakwa Tano, and highlighted the intense preparation required to face Kotoko due to the quality and threats posed by players like Charles Taylor and Stephen Oduro. He noted that the current situation is different, with opposing clubs now able to secure maximum points in Kumasi, largely due to the fallen standards of Asante Kotoko.

The former Kotoko and Bofoakwa Tano shot-stopper currently resides in the United States of America, offering a unique perspective on the club's performance from abroad.

Meanwhile, Kotoko will hope to secure their third consecutive win in the Ghana Premier League this weekend in the local derby against Nations FC.