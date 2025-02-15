Former Kotoko goalkeepers meet Jordan Ayew after Leicester vs Arsenal game in England

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeepers, Felix Annan and Danlad Ibrahim were in England to watch the game between Arsenal and Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Annan and Ibrahim met Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew after the game as trio shared a good time together.

Ibrahim, who left Kotoko at the end of last season to sign for Ethiopian outfit, Ethiopian Coffee, took advantage of the break to travel to England, where his former colleague Annan is based.

All three spent time with the national team, with Ayew and Ibrahim representing Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium, Leicester suffered a 2-0 defeat to Thomas Partey's Arsenal.

A late brace from Mikel Merino handed the Gunners an important victory.

Ayew and Partey all saw 75 minutes of action in the Premier League affair on Saturday's early kickoff.