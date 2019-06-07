Former Kotoko management member Ali Maradona blasts club for Special Competition withdrawal

Former Asante Kotoko management member Ali Maradona has advised the current administrators to rescind their decision to pull out of the Tier One Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors withdrew their participation after the Normalisation Committee refused to play their semi-final clash against rivals Hearts of Oak over two-legs.

Also the club want the sharing of the gate proceeds revised.

But Maradona, a former deputy operations manager of the club, told Ash FM: ''Kotoko can win the game against Hearts of Oak and qualify to the CAF Champions League because we have the chance of winning the trophy this time around.

"Kotoko should do away with the monetary issues (40%/30%) and think about what they will get when they qualify to the Caf Champions league

"I will plead to Professor Kwame Kyei to talk to his management to rescind their decision and play the game against Hearts because, when ever Kotoko participate in the African campaign, it brings joy to the supporters and Asanteman as a whole.

"Kotoko have a better team than Hearts of Oak and can win the game at Accra Sports Stadium, so they should rescind their decision quickly and play the game.

"I will commend the Awareness Group for the work they have been doing for Kotoko and I know they will do more to ensure successes for the team."