Former Kotoko management member Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh heads Ghana FA Club Licensing Board

The Executive Council of the GFA, exercising its powers under Article 52 of the GFA Statutes, has appointed a seven-member Club Licensing Board of the GFA.

The Board will be chaired by economist and former sports journalist, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, who is also the General Manager, Sustainability at Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and a former management member of Asante Kotoko.

Other members of the Club Licensing Board are George Ankomah Mensah (Vice Chairman), Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Mike Bonsu, Mavis Amanor, Rev. Emmanuel Addotey and Joseph Addo.

The GFA's Club Licensing Manager, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi will act as Secretary to the Board.

The Club Licensing Board has the responsibility of vetting the license application of clubs to ensure compliance with legal, administrative, finance, technical, medical and security requirements of the provisions of the GFA Statutes and the GFA Club Licensing Regulations before issuing licences to clubs.