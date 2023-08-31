Former Kotoko midfielder Albert Bruce joins Greek Club AO Giouchtas

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Albert Bruce has embarked on a new football journey by signing with Greek second-tier team AO Giouchtas.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian's move comes after his tenure with PAEEK Kyrenia in Cyprus and has been sealed with a one-year contract. Bruce is one of the eight players who were recently unveiled by the Greek club.

Having previously represented Asante Kotoko, Bruce has experienced various football landscapes, and his decision to join AO Giouchtas signals a fresh chapter in his career.

His time with PAEEK Kyrenia in Cyprus has paved the way for this new opportunity, as he ventures into the Greek second tier in pursuit of success and growth.

The unveiling of Bruce, along with seven other players, underscores AO Giouchtas' commitment to building a competitive squad.