Former Kotoko midfielder Baba Mahama denies Hearts links

Former Asante Kotoko midfield gem Baba Mahama has denied reports linking him to Hearts of Oak.

The ex-Techiman City midfielder, who is currently unattached was reported to be on his way to the Accra based club.

But the nimble footed players says there is no truth in the links to rivals of his former club.

“There is no truth in the rumours circulating that I’m joining Hearts of Oak,” he told Ash FM.

“No Hearts of Oak official has called or spoken to me personally about a move to Hearts of Oak,” he added.

The skillful midfielder according to reports was expected to be the replacement for Winful Cobinna, who left the club in the summer.

Mahama's contract at Asante Kotoko was cancelled after an underwhelming stint in Kumasi with the Reds.

Despite helping the club to FA Cup success last season, the former Techiman City midfield dynamo could not cement a place in ex-coach Paa Kwesi Fabin's team.

Mahama thrilled Ghana Premier League lovers in his debut season with Techiman City, which earned his a mamoth move to Asante Kotoko.

Despite denying the reports, GHANASoccernet has gathered that Hearts of Oak will be making an official approach in the coming days.