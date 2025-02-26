GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Former Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh switches nationality to Tanzania

Published on: 26 February 2025
Former Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh switches nationality to Tanzania

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh has switched his nationality from Ghana to Tanzania, making him eligible to represent the Taifa Stars in international competitions.

Keyekeh, who currently plays for Tanzanian club Singida Black Stars, has completed all necessary procedures for his nationality switch.

This paves the way for him to feature for Tanzania in major tournaments, including the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite his impressive performances in Ghana, where he played for Unistar Academy, Karela United, Samartex, and Asante Kotoko, Keyekeh never received a Black Stars call-up.

His move to Tanzania presents a fresh opportunity to showcase his talent on the international stage.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more