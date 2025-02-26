Former Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh switches nationality to Tanzania

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh has switched his nationality from Ghana to Tanzania, making him eligible to represent the Taifa Stars in international competitions.

Keyekeh, who currently plays for Tanzanian club Singida Black Stars, has completed all necessary procedures for his nationality switch.

This paves the way for him to feature for Tanzania in major tournaments, including the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite his impressive performances in Ghana, where he played for Unistar Academy, Karela United, Samartex, and Asante Kotoko, Keyekeh never received a Black Stars call-up.

His move to Tanzania presents a fresh opportunity to showcase his talent on the international stage.