Former Kotoko midfielder Michael Akuffo warns the club against complacency ahead Kano Pillars clash

Former Asante Kotoko midfield general Michael Akuffo has warned the team to eschew complacency ahead of the second leg clash of their CAF Champions League game against Kano Pillars.

The Porcupine Warriors went to Nigeria to score two goals in their 3-2 defeat to the Kano based club, which means a 1-0 win will see them through to the next stage.

However, Akuffo who has enormous experience playing in Africa warned the club to be cautious, insisting the team must remain focused for the game on Sunday.

"Kotoko players should do away with complacency and be focused on the game against Kano Pillars because it won't be an easy game. I know the players are matured and ready for the game because they are all aware of the task ahead," he told Ash FM.

The Reds will host Kano Pillars on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports stadium with the winner from the two legged game progressing to play the winner of the game between Haifa FC and Etoile Du Sahel.