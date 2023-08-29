Former Kotoko midfielder Richard Senanu joins Legon Cities

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Richard Senanu has agreed to join Legon Cities FC ahead of the 2023/24 season.

After passing his mandatory medical tests with the Royals GHANASoccernet.com understands that Senanu has signed a two-year deal with Legon Cities and is set to feature under Paa Kwesi Fabin in the upcoming season.

The midfielder, who helped Nations FC gain promotion to the Ghana Premier League is expected to feature in the top-flight league again having joined Legion Citiers on a free transfer.

The dynamic midfielder signed his first contract with Nations FC, then known as Bekwai Youth Football Academy, in January 2022 after being released by Asante Kotoko.

Senanu's time at Kotoko was cut short by a serious injury that rendered him unwanted for the team.

Against Coton Sport in a 2018 CAF Confederation Cup qualification game, he suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury. This injury required surgery, which kept him out of action for almost two years, in Germany.

Paa Kwesi Fabin has been a long-term admirer of the midfielder and is hoping to count on his experience to help him meet his target in the Premier League.

Legon Cities who finished ninth last season are hoping for improved performances under their new coach for the upcoming campaign. They will begin the season with a clash against Karela United.